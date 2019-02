Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bryce Alford

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Former La Cueva Basketball stand out and now G-League Basketball player for the OKC Blue, Bryce Alford is hosting a summer basketball game in Albuquerque. Bryce will hold the skills camp July 29 through August 1 at La Cueva High School.

To find out more information on the came and how to register, click here.