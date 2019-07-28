Former La Cueva Bear and now UNM Softball player, Andrea Howard headed to 2020 Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Andrea Howard was a standout softball player at La Cueva High School, and even garnered the NM Gatorade High School Softball Player of the Year award her senior season. She is currently on the UNM Softball team, but this summer the outfielder has been playing with Team Italy.

On Saturday, Howard and Team Italy defeated Great Brittan 5-0 and punched their ticket to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Howard sent this message to KRQE Sports via Twitter:

” I have been playing this game since I was 8 years old, and to qualify for the Olympics now is such a dream come true. This game has given me so many opportunities to visit amazing places and meet amazing people, and I am thankful for this sport!”

The 2020 Olympic Softball Tournament will be July 22-28 in Tokyo, Japan.