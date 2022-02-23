ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New York Jets and University of New Mexico Lobos offensive lineman Teton Saltes has a new team. Saltes was taken as the number four pick in the sixth round of the USFL Draft Tuesday.

Saltes said he plans on going to the team. He would like to get more of his play on tape with the possibility of returning to the NFL one day. Training camp for the USFL starts March 21. The season starts on April 16. Eight teams will take part in a ten-week regular season that concludes on June 19th followed by two weeks of playoffs.