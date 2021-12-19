Former Cleveland Storm football player shines in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It didn’t take long for Tre Watson to get into the action in Saturday’s PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. The former Cleveland Storm standout receiver had a solid day for his now Fresno State Bulldogs in his first career bowl appearance.
Watson made the transition to tight end during his freshman season with the Bulldogs. During the regular season, he did not see much action — only making a catch in four games — and never had more than 35 yards receiving. Well, it was very apparent that he was going to have a new career high in receiving yards as he was on the field early and often.
“Just being able to get him the ball early and get him involved was something we really wanted to do,” said interim head coach Lee Marks. “Its pretty much a part of our game plan every single game. How can we get 84 the ball? Of course being here locally with his family, that’s a big deal to give him the ball early for sure.”
Watson got close to the end zone a few times, but was never able to punch it in. He was the recipient of a two point conversion attempt, however the play was null due to penalty. The tight end finished the first half with 41 receiving yards on two receptions in the first half which led the team. Watson did not add to his receiving total in the second half.