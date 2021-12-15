Former Cleveland football player returns home for New Mexico Bowl

HONOLULU, HI – OCTOBER 02: Tre Watson #84 of the Fresno State Bulldogs is tackled by Eugene Ford #8 and Darius Muasau #53 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second half of an NCAA football game at the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on October 2, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five players from the Land of Enchantment will be returning to their home state to play in the 16th annual PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. Among the native New Mexicans is former Cleveland High School receiver, Tre Watson.

Originally from Rio Rancho, Watson played high school ball for the Cleveland Storm. Watson was a multi-sport athlete and was an all-state selection for both football and basketball. He decided to pursue football at the collegiate level and ultimately ended up at Fresno State. In his final season with the Storm, Watson appeared in three games before sitting out the rest of the remainder of the season with a broken arm. He averaged just under five catches and 72 yards per game and finished his shortened season with three touchdowns.

Even though it has only been a few months since Watson went off to California, he says it has felt like a long time since he’s been home, and he is excited to see his friends and family. He has received many ticket requests from them, and even though this game might feel a little extra special in front of his home crowd, he says he can’t get caught up in the hype of a bowl game.

“You can never make a game bigger than it really is. It’s always just another game. You got to prepare just like another game.” While the former Cleveland Storm standout prepares for his first collegiate bowl game, he will also enjoy showing his teammates around Albuquerque and plans to be their tour guide for Albuquerque Uptown and Sandia Peak. However, possibly the thing Watson is most excited about is eating at some of his favorite local spots. “I can’t wait to go to Blake’s to get a breakfast burrito. I miss that. There’s not many breakfast burrito spots in Fresno, so I’m excited for that.”

After playing wide receiver in high school, the 6’5″ freshman transitioned to tight end at Fresno State. In his first campaign as a Bulldog, Watson has tallied eight catches for 93 yards. Fresno State will face off against UTEP for the New Mexico Bowl trophy on Saturday, Dec. 18 with kickoff at 12:15. The game will be televised on ESPN.