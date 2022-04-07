RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Lori Mabrey is making a return to the sidelines. The former Cibola girls basketball coach has accepted the same position at Rio Rancho.

Mabrey coached the Cougars for 16 years and led the team to multiple state championship games and a title in 2015. She is excited for her return to coaching and bringing her experience to the Rams.

“I really enjoyed being there my first go around as an assistant coach under Bobby McIntyre. So, I am super excited to be back at Rio Rancho.”

Mabrey spent eight seasons as an assistant before taking the Cibola job. She has over 320 wins in her career.