ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She lost her battle against COVID-19 in the first week of February at the age of 30. Missy Martinez left behind a legacy that will always be remembered in New Mexico high school softball.

Martinez was a star left-handed pitcher at Cibola high school. Her former high school coach, Gene Victor, said Martinez could put the ball anywhere he’d ask.

Martinez led the Cibola Cougars to three consecutive state championships from 2007-2009. With a .54 era in 2009 and .87 era for her career, Martinez put up 98 wins and had multiple no-hitters. She helped her team crack the USA Today Top 25 poll, climbing as high as 14th in the nation.

Martinez left the high school ranks with 15 state records. She even pitched her way to over 12 hundred strikeouts. Martinez talked to KRQE Sports when she made the milestone of 1,000 strikeouts. “We never get down on ourselves or each other and we have awesome coaching and we just practice our hardest all the time and play our hardest, no matter what caliber the team,” said Martinez.

She gave credit to the team and never really mentioned herself. “She was a great kid,” said her former coach Gene Victor. “She was just like family to me.”

After going to college at New Mexico Highlands, Martinez joined coach Victor at Cibola and coached for a year. She choose education as a career choice and was a teacher at McCollum Elementary. Martinez is survived by her parents and four siblings.