Former Cibola head coach and Lobo assistant Brian O’Neill dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Cibola high basketball coach and Lobo assistant Brian O’Neill has died. O’Neill’s brother Joe told KRQE Sports Tuesday morning that Brian died after an 18 month battle against cancer.

O’Neill was a fixture in the local basketball community. He played at Cibola high school and would later become the head coach from 1992 to 1998.

O’Neill led his Cougars to a pair of state championship games. His teams averaged about 20 wins per season. O’Neill later worked his way into the college basketball ranks becoming an assistant at New Mexico under then head coach Dave Bliss.

O’Neill followed Bliss to Baylor University where he also served as an assistant coach for four seasons. Most recently, O’Neill was a basketball analyst for 101.7 The Team. He was 56 years old.