ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amaya Brown went on her Twitter page Thursday and used three words to make University of New Mexico women’s basketball fans happy. Those three words were committed, coming home.

“I really just look forward to just playing in front of all, like, my friends and family, obviously,” said Brown. You know, playing in The Pit where my dad played and just fulfilling his legacy, that’s one thing I’m excited about.” Brown’s father Greg starred for the Lobos where he was Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1994 and won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award as the nation’s best player under six feet tall. Greg Brown accomplished much as a five-foot-seven guard.

His daughter Amaya, also a guard, is taller at five feet and eleven inches. The Florida State transfer entered the transfer portal earlier this month and made her decision to commit to New Mexico after a visit April 19. Brown had limited minutes at Florida State last season after coming back from a knee injury. She will have one year of eligibility.

Because of the knee injury she suffered, there’s a chance she could get an extra year. Brown believes she will be a good fit at UNM. “I’m very familiar with the program and stuff,” said Brown. “I think I definitely fit in. I fit in with the girls. You know, I know most of them. I think I’m going to gel well with them and how they play. You know, they like to push the ball. That’s something I’m good at. So, it’s going to be fun.”

Brown will be with the Lobos in Albuquerque in the month of June.