ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — James Borrego’s journey in life has brought him back home to Albuquerque for now.

The former Charlotte Hornets head coach could find himself back on an NBA bench in the future, but for now, he is enjoying the benefits of connecting with family.

Borrego has had a busy life since graduating from Albuquerque Academy in the 90s. He played basketball at San Diego University and also was an assistant coach there. Borrego never dreamed that his path would lead him to the NBA where he would serve as an assistant with a couple of teams before becoming a head coach.

Borrego talks about his story in the Sports Office and where it’ll go in the future.