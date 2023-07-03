ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former WBO Junior Featherweight champion, Angelo Leo was back in Albuquerque for a few days to see family and of course, train. The now, Las Vegas, NV, resident has been out of the ring for two years, but he is expecting a fight soon.

“I cant disclose that right now, but just know that there are some big promotional companies keeping their eye out on me and I can definitely be fighting here by late August or September. We are just keeping our fingers crossed and waiting for that call”, said Leo.

Holding a 21-1 record, Leo says its been frustrating at times, being out for this long, but he has taken advantage of his time and is honing his craft. Leo is now making the jump from 122 lbs. to 126 lbs. and he is ready to win another World Title.

“One thing that I have always wanted to accomplish was to become a world champion. So, now that I had it and I got a taste of it, but you know I lost it, but I take it as a learning experience. You know, I was still young, and I am a lot stronger, I hit a lot harder, I am dropping a lot of fighters in sparring and stuff like that, and I am even more hungry,” said Leo.