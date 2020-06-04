Former Albuquerque High School girls tennis coach dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nick Gonzales could find himself taken in the top ten picks of the Major League Baseball draft next week. The New Mexico State Aggies second baseman and National Player of the Year is projected to go as high as number seven to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzales has made himself an attractive selection with the work he has done at the plate and in the field.

"I think they are seeing the performance definitely, you know," said Gonzales. "The work ethic and the character all shows. When you have personal meetings with them and everything that's there and I think they see that as well. You know, it's an incredible feeling for me. It still really hasn't set in on how special it is. I think once draft day comes it will really sit in for me and the family, but, you know, just super fortunate and blessed to be where I am right now."