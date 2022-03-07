ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Five University of New Mexico women’s basketball players garnered Mountain West All-Conference awards on Sunday. Jaedyn De La Cerda, Antonia Anderson and Shaiquel McGruder made the all-conference team, while LaTora Duff was an honorable mention. McGruder was also named to the all-defensive team and Paula Reus was named to the all-freshman team.

UNM will now gear up to play in their first game at this year’s Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Lobos earned a 2-seed in the tournament and they will play 7-seed San Diego State on Monday at 7 p.m. The Aztecs are a team that the Lobos are very familiar with at the tournament, and Antonia Anderson says that they will get their best shot.

“Me and Jaedyn will probably take that one personal. They have knocked us out of the tournament two times since we have been here. so, if we play them we are definitely going to be ready and mentally focused for that game”, said Antonia Anderson.

UNM will play SDSU on Monday at 7 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada, that game will be streamed on the MW Network.