Five Lobos earn spots on the 2020-21 All-MW women’s basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Fresh off of winning a Mountain West regular-season championship, UNM women’s basketball heard more good news on Sunday, as five players earned a spot on the 2020-21 All-Mountain West women’s basketball team.

LaTascya Duff, Jaedyn De La Cerda, Antonia Anderson, Shaiquel McGruder, and Ahlise Hurst were honored on Sunday. LaTascya Duff also earned the Sixth Person of the Year award. Seniors Jaedyn De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson joined Duff on the All-MW Team, while junior forward Shai McGruder made the all-defensive team.

Junior Ahlise Hurst was named to the honorable mention list. UNM women’s basketball will now move on to play in the Mountain West Tournament on Monday, as they play Air Force at 1 p.m.