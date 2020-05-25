First year of college was good to Jacque Galloway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jacque Galloway is used to dominating the competition. The former Cleveland High star won three state championship titles before leaving for college at the University of Iowa. Galloway played well in her first season and has welcomed the challenge of adjusting to the collegiate game.

“In our fall season like I played decently, not too bad,” said Galloway. “But, we kind of struggled as a team, but then finally in the spring, we had a couple of really good tournaments. We got some team chemistry with the traveling five. We were finally picking up momentum. We got second in our last tournament so we were all looking forward to the rest of the spring season. For it to be cut short like that, you know very unexpectedly, I think it was like just devastating to all of us especially because our next tournament was suppose to be in Mexico for spring break so were kind of upset about that.”

While adjusting to the game in college, Galloway decided to work on her swing. She saw the fruits of her labor once she was comfortable.

“I just saw like a crazy difference even from like my first tournament to my second tournament because my first tournament I was struggling with adjustment,” said Galloway. “Swing changes are hard to implement, especially in a short period of time. I struggled with it, but once I was able to put the time that it took to be consistent with it I just saw a crazy amount of success.”