ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the high school and college basketball seasons come to an end in New Mexico, another one begins. A new team is set to represent the Land of Enchantment and will be the first professional women’s team in the state.

The New Mexico Lady Bullsnakes is an expansion franchise in the Women’s Basketball Association (WBA) and is comprised of players who all have connections in New Mexico. From former Lobos Aisia Robertson and Antiesha Brown to former high school stars in the state, the players said that representing New Mexico was a big reason to get the team going.

“I’m just trying to leave my mark honestly,” said Robertson. “It’s a huge opportunity to put my name in the history books in the state of New Mexico, seeing as this is the first women’s professional team. The biggest thing for me though is honestly just representing New Mexico and just putting them on the map in a professional light.”

In addition to staying active on the court, the team also presents avenues for players to grow their basketball careers beyond school. A goal for many on the team is to land a contract overseas.

“We also want to create that opportunity for some of the younger players who are coming out of college, who may not know which direction to go,” said head coach Aaryon “Bird” Williams. “We want to be able to show them that you can continue your career in basketball and the Lady Bullsnakes can be a big part of that.”

The Bullsnakes are set to begin the season on the road on Saturday against defending champion Las Vegas. The team will play its first home game on Saturday, April 1, at Legacy Academy.