NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first ever player to sign and score a goal with New Mexico United is back with the club. United announced Devon Sandoval is returning to the club after missing significant time due to heath reasons.

“It’s been awesome. I’ve been training with the team officially almost two full weeks,” Sandoval said. “It’s been good. I feel like my legs are under me now. Just enjoying being out there with the guys.”

“We went through the necessary protocols to not only make sure he was able to play soccer again,” said head coach Zach Prince. “Just that this was a situation we felt pretty comfortable both from his perspective and his family’s perspective.”

Sandoval is an Albuquerque native who played for Eldorado in high school and played collegiately at UNM. After playing for a significant portion of his life, his time off made him revaluate things and appreciate what he has accomplished.

“I tried to make the most from it and grow from it,” he said. “This is an experience that is not common. You don’t get this kind of experience every day. I honestly feel like I’m better in every facet of my life, physically, mentally, spiritually. I feel like I’m a better person for it, so.”