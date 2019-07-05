Fighters talk superstitions ahead of UFC 239

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KRQE) – Holly Holm and Jon Jones are fine-tuning their respective game plans as Saturday approaches. For some fighters, training and hard work are not the only factors that influence what goes on in the Octagon.

Living by a routine because of superstitious beliefs doesn’t really work for some fighters. Holly Holm doesn’t have any superstitions but instead has a routine. “I like to eat by a certain time so I can walk around and let my food digest. I also like to sleep at a certain time. There’s things like that, a routine that feels good for me,” said Holm.

However, some fighters believe in superstitions. “I have a couple of little superstitions. I always have. I had this hat I brought to every single one of my fights all the way back to 2008. It’s this one little dirty brown hat and it’s been to all of my fights,” said UFC fighter Michael Chiesa.

UFC 239 is Saturday July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

