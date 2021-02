ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm has her next bout set. Holm will fight Julianna Pena on May 8 apart of a UFC Fight Night event.

An official location for this bout has not been confirmed yet, but Holly Holm (14-5) will look for her 3rd consecutive victory against Pena (10-4), who is coming off of a victory in January.

KRQE Sports will have much more from this fight, as that May 8 date gets closer.