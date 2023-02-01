ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Combat sports fans will have plenty to cheer for in February, as three professional fight cards coming to the Albuquerque metro within a span of four weeks. Plenty of familiar faces will be on display, as a majority of fighters stepping into the ring call Albuquerque home.

The Rumble at Revel

Saturday, February 4, at Revel Entertainment Center

The first card of the month. Local boxers Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego and Josh “Pitbull” Torres headline a night at the Revel Entertainment Center.

Visit this link for tickets.

BKFC Knuckle Mania 3

Friday, February 17, at Tingley Coliseum

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to New Mexico with a highly anticipated co-main event featuring local fighters Diego Sanchez and Austin Trout. Other local fighters include John and Eric Dodson, Will Santiago, Jayme Hinshaw, and Josh Moreno.

Click here for tickets.

Tapia Fight Night

Friday, February 24, at Rio Rancho Events Center

More local fighters step into the ring headlined by Jason Sanchez and his brother “Guerro.” Josh “Pitbull” Torres will also lace up the gloves for the second time in four weeks.

Visit this link for ticket information.