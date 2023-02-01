ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Combat sports fans will have plenty to cheer for in February, as three professional fight cards coming to the Albuquerque metro within a span of four weeks. Plenty of familiar faces will be on display, as a majority of fighters stepping into the ring call Albuquerque home.
The Rumble at Revel
Saturday, February 4, at Revel Entertainment Center
The first card of the month. Local boxers Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego and Josh “Pitbull” Torres headline a night at the Revel Entertainment Center.
BKFC Knuckle Mania 3
Friday, February 17, at Tingley Coliseum
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to New Mexico with a highly anticipated co-main event featuring local fighters Diego Sanchez and Austin Trout. Other local fighters include John and Eric Dodson, Will Santiago, Jayme Hinshaw, and Josh Moreno.
Tapia Fight Night
Friday, February 24, at Rio Rancho Events Center
More local fighters step into the ring headlined by Jason Sanchez and his brother “Guerro.” Josh “Pitbull” Torres will also lace up the gloves for the second time in four weeks.
