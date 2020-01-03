Fidel Maldonado Jr. has a fight set for February 1

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Maldonado is starting off his new year right, as he announced on Wednesday that he has signed a fight for February 1 in Mississippi. Fidel will test his 27-4-1 professional record against 17-0 boxer, Michael Rivera.

“It was supposed to happen this month, but complications and stuff…it ended up happening February 1. So, I am still fighting the same guy, it’s a big fight, and I think it’s going to be on TV, but all that matters is go out there and get the win,” said Fidel Maldonado.

The Atrisco Kid feels confident heading into this bout because he feels like he has grown as a boxer.

“He seems like a pressure guy that walks people down, and I have been working on my boxing a lot. So, he has to be able to touch me and I don’t think he will. I used to be a hot-headed guy that would go in there and bang it out once he touched me, and I have calmed down more. I guess matured, and me and my dad, Manuel, and Matt, they are all helping me in there to get ready for this guy. So, I’m going to be ready,” said Maldonado.

Fidel also wanted to give a shout out to someone special, as he is celebrating his 13-year anniversary.