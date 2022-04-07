ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – December 18 will be an interesting night at the Pit, to say the least. It will be a coaching battle of father and son as Iona head coach Rick Pitino and the Gaels will travel to the University of New Mexico to play his son Richard Pitino and the Lobos.

UNM and Iona have agreed to a home and home where the Gaels will come to Albuquerque in 2022 and the Lobos travel to Iona at a date to be determined. Rick Pitino came to a game at the Pit earlier this season to watch his son, Richard, and he spoke on the venue that his team will be traveling to.

“You know, this is one of the great venues in all of college basketball, top five without question.”

Rick and Richard used to coach together at Louisville before the two went their separate ways.