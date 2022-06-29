FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Track and Field athlete of the year was announced on Wednesday. This year’s honor went to Farmington senior Kayden Gonzales.

In his final year with the Scorpions, Gonzales was impressive in multiple events for both track and field. With a leap of 47 feet and 0.25 inches, Gonzales took home a second gold medal in the triple jump at the state meet, while he took second in the long jump with a 22-foot, 2.25-inch performance. He also placed third in the pole vault and fourth in the 300m hurdles, finishing with 29 individual points for the meet.

Gonzales will continue his athletic and academic career at Pima Community College this fall.