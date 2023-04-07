ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chase Silseth once pitched inside Isotopes Park for a state championship with Piedra Vista. That day didn’t go his way, but now he has another opportunity, as he will start on the mound for the Salt Lake Bees against the Isotopes on Friday night.

“I’m just really excited to pitch here because I walked in thinking, I played high school baseball here and just to think of playing in Isotopes park with the real thing, what the park is made for, playing triple-A baseball here. It’s awesome,” said Silseth. “I’ve been to one Isotopes game and that was like a kids’ day when we were in high school, little elementary school coming down.”

Following his high school career at Piedra Vista, Silseth played collegiately at Tennessee, College of Southern Nevada and Arizona. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2021 draft by the Angels and made his professional debut with the team last May.

Friday night’s game at Isotopes Park is scheduled to begin at 6:35.