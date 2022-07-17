ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Meow Wolf night for New Mexico United, and fans were certainly dressed in their best to celebrate the art collective. Meow Wolf held a costume contest for fans that included a round trip to Las Vegas to visit Omega Mart and to see United play at the end of September.

Meow Wolf has sponsored NM United for the last three years and the two organizations teamed up for a new jersey this year.