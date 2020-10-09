Families call for return of fall sports during ‘Let Us Play’ protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families are sounding off on Friday against the governor’s announcement to postpone all fall youth sports in the state due to the rise again in coronavirus cases. Families held a march around Albuquerque Academy in protest.

More than 100 parents and students took part in the protest to share their voice and plead with the governor to let them play sports this fall. With signs, school banners, and dressed in their school gear, families from high schools across the city showed up.

They are urging the governor to let fall sports happen now with volleyball, cross country, and golf being just some of the sports impacted. Parents KRQE News 13 spoke to say the ban on youth sports is “unfair” and say they couldn’t stay quiet anymore.

“I mean the kids are going to the gym, they’re going to church, they’re going to youth group, none of them are getting sick,” said parent Michelle Jenson. While competitive sports and travel are banned, non-contact practices with fewer than 10 in masks is allowed.

Many families say if nothing changes they’ll be forced to travel to other states to play on club teams. Everyone seen at the protest was wearing a mask.

#HappeningNow Families from across the state are marching in NE ABQ to protest Gov.’s ban on fall youth sports. @krqe pic.twitter.com/4q9fXQmQ73 — Annalisa Pardo (@ApardoReports) October 9, 2020













Families from across the state protest the governor’s decision to postpone fall youth sports on Friday, October 9, 2020. (Sky News 13)

