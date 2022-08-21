ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall camp is officially over for UNM Football, as the team held their final scrimmage on Saturday at their indoor training facility. Head Coach Danny Gonzales told the media that he is close to naming a starting quarterback.

“Miles [Kendrick] had a really good day. Now, CJ [Montes] hit his hand early on. We will go up there and watch it, but I mean, I think he has done some really good things, Miles has over the last couple of days. So, I think we will be able to announce a starter tomorrow. We are going to go up there and watch it to make sure there wasn’t something we didn’t see that we didn’t like, but I thought he did a good job today,” said Gonzales.

In front of a solid group of fans, Kendrick did impress in Saturday’s scrimmage, and he says that this fall camp was huge for the offense as a whole, but also for him, personally. “I’m definitely feeling more comfortable. When I got here in the spring, I really wasn’t able to do live 11 on 11 reps, obviously because of my injury. So, this camp, you know, every rep I treated as gold. You know, every rep was very important. I think for me, it was just brushing off the cobwebs and getting back in the groove,” said UNM QB Miles Kendrick.

Danny Gonzales understands that his team needs to improve as a whole, but he is seeing improvement, and he also likes how hard his team is working and is pushing to improve. “The only way you can get better at doing something is doing it. Now you take a big risk in going 120 play scrimmages with your good guys, but we are at a part in our program where we are trying to build something. We are trying to become good football players. So, that risk is more rewarding to me and worth the possibilities of somebody getting hurt because we need to get better and so, I am glad that we did today,” said Gonzales.

UNM’s season opener will be in Albuquerque on September 3 against Maine.