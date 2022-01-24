Every player on Lobo women’s basketball roster enters game

09 MAR 2021: Jaedyn De La Cerda #23 of the New Mexico Lobos huddles with her teammates against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Mountain West/NCAA Photos)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an onslaught on Monday night for the UNM women’s basketball team against San Jose State. The Lobos won 87-57, and they did it with every player on the roster making an appearance.

The typical five started for the Lobos, however many of them didn’t play for even half of the game. By halftime, nine players had checked in for the Lobos, and at the end of the game, all 13 had seen at least seven and a half minutes of action.

The bench was led by freshman, and Albuquerque native, Vianè Cumber with 14 points in just over 21 minutes. Vianè was the second-leading scorer on the team, behind Shai McGruder’s 18, to go along with three rebounds and an assist. Fellow freshman, Aniyah Augmon, topped the stat sheet for the Lobos in rebounds with ten, while sophomore Nevaeh Parkinson tied for second with five boards.

Up next for the Lobos is a two-game road trip to UNLV and San Diego State. The Lobos take on the Rebels on Thursday at 7 p.m. and will play the Aztecs on Saturday. The team will return to the Pit on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to take on Colorado State.