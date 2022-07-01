ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baseball has one of the most unique traditions in sports where every player’s personality gets put on display. Prior to a batter stepping in the box or a pitcher taking the mound, a song chosen by the player is played for everyone in the crowd to hear. This is a list of every walk-up song for the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Story continues below
- Trending: City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike
- New Mexico: Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?
- Crime: APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide
- Albuquerque: City to Albuquerque: stop setting garbage trucks on fire
Position Players
Player
#7 Wynton Bernard
#10 Bret Boswell
#5 Sean Bouchard
#3 LJ Hatch
#14 Sam Hilliard
#2 Kyle Holder
#51 Tim Lopes
#39 Elehuris Montero
#11 Coco Montes
#1 Jonathan Morales
#47 Dom Nuñez
#45 Carlos Perez
#25 D.J. Peterson
#8 Scott Schebler
#6 Brian Serven
#28 Taylor Snyder
#15 Alan Trejo
#9 Ryan Vilade
#4 Colton Welker
Song
God’s Plan
Die Rockin’
Pressure
Top Gun Anthem
You Proof
Talk
Trust in Jesus
Party
CoCo
Y Que Fue
Thugz Mansion
Muy Feliz
Go DJ
No Good
The Best Part of Life
Tiny Dancer
Blue World
Way Maker
Before I Go
Artist
Drake
Whiskey Myers
James Vickery
N/A
Morgan Wallen
Khalid
Third Day
Bad Bunny
O.T. Genasis
Don Miguelo
2Pac
Nejo & Nicky Jam
Lil Wayne
Kaleo
Saint Jhn
Elton John
Mac Miller
Leeland
Kodak Black
Pitchers
Player
#53 Ben Bowden
#55 Logan Cozart
#26 Nate Griep
#34 J.D. Hammer
#44 Heath Holder
#14 Ryan Feltner
#30 Julian Fernandez
#25 Justin Lawrence
#17 Zach Lee
#32 Zach Neal
#21 Dillon Overton
#20 Jordan Sheffeld
#27 Chad Smith
#43 Riley Smith
#26 Reagan Todd
Song
Get Buck
Wild Thing
Flower
BFG Division
Ain’t No Grave
Shadowboxin
Te Mudaste
Narco
Jambi
Remember to Breathe
Burn It Down
Return of the Mack
I’ve Got It All
Strange Dreams
Glitter Ain’t Gold
Artist
Young Buck
The Troggs
Moby
Doom OST
Johnny Cash
GZA
Bad Bunny
Blasterjaxx
Tool
Sturgill Simpson
Warren Zeiders
Mark Morrison
Billy Gunn
Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers
Players of course have the ability to change their walk-up song throughout the season. This list is every players walk-up as of July 1.