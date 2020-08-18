Eunice High football team earns national recognition

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eunice High School football team garnered some national recognition as they were named as one of the top small-town high school football teams in the nation. Eunice ranked 27th out of 100 teams from across the nation, that reside in a town with a population of 10,000 or less. The website Stadium Talk ranked the Cardinals this high and it’s well deserved as they have won three consecutive state football titles and hold 15 state titles in their program history.

This was a huge accomplishment for this program, as well as the community of Eunice. “Everybody in the town, for the most part, has either, either they played, or they cheered, they are all highly invested in what we are doing. So, in a normal situation, the ten weeks that make up our regular season are the most anticipated ten weeks of the community’s entire calendar. It’s a big deal and it’s definitely a point of pride for everyone involved,” said Eunice football coach Greg Jackson.