ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University Men’s Basketball beat Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, 73-65, and with this win, ENMU has now reached 1,000 wins in their program’s history. This team is off to a great start and currently ranks 5th in the Lone Star Conference with a 7-5 conference record and a 12-6 overall record.

Head Coach Brent Owen says this team is focused and motivated on making a strong run towards a conference title. “We are off to a pretty good start, we were picked 15th in this league which kind of gave us some fuel and a little bit of a chip on our shoulder in the preseason. You know, we have gone out and shown that we can compete with the best teams in this league. We knocked off Angelo, we are their only loss, they are currently number one in the league. This has been a fun group to coach because they are so tough and just smart and they play together,” said Brent Owen.

ENMU will hit the road next, playing Angelo State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.