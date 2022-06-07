ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eastern New Mexico football team held a skills and prospects football camp in Albuquerque on Tuesday. Rather than hosting it at home in Portales, the Greyhounds wanted to find talent in a state that often gets overlooked.

“I think that’s always been something that’s been such a part of the tradition, part of the program at Eastern and I think especially in the state of New Mexico, it’s a state that gets under-recruited,” said head coach Tye Hiatt. “I think we’re able to find some really good prospects, really good players that can come into our program and contribute sooner than later.”

About 120 kids were put through various tests and skill work to help the Greyhounds coaching staff find potential future players. Coaches were looking for effort more than anything, however, want the players to take what they learned to their high school teams in the fall.

ENMU will begin its 2022 football season on September 1 at New Mexico Highlands University.