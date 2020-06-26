ENMU Football looks to keep their momentum into 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University had the winningest college football team in the state of New Mexico in 2019. They held an 8-4 overall record and also notched the program’s first-ever Division II Bowl Victory. The Greyhounds hope to keep that momentum headed into their 2020 season.

“We want to build on that past experience you know. We have been in the postseason several times now in bowl games and got a victory this year at the Heritage Bowl, and our kids really want to take that next step and get into the NCAA Playoffs. You know, there is 172 division schools that compete for 28 playoff spots. So, you know it’s challenging and we play one of the toughest schedules in the country and we just got to keep grinding forward and finding ways to squeak out wins and build on what we got,” said Eastern New Mexico University Head Football Coach Kelley Lee.

Coach Lee has definitely laid a strong foundation at ENMU, as he holds a 21-12 record heading into his fourth season as head coach. Lee says, that a big reason why this team has been successful as of late is because of primarily in-state players on his roster.

“Oh, it’s been huge, I can’t even put into words really, the New Mexico kids have been a driving force to our success. You know, I see other people have taken notice of that and they are trying to do that as well and that’s great for the state of New Mexico,” said Lee. ENMU is set to open its season on September 12 at Adams State.