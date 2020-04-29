ENMU baseball hopes new, local talent creates success

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Like every other collegiate program in the country, Eastern New Mexico University baseball had their season cut short and are now preparing for 2021. Riley Price took over as head coach of the Greyhounds this past season and is seeing how hard it is to coach in the Lone Star Conference.

Price is making the most of it though and is really trying to keep a local feel to his team. “It’s going to be around 18 that we are going to bring back next year that are actually from New Mexico and I think its really important. You know, as far as tuition cost and things like that, I mean we have been able to get some serious talent because of it, but I think its extremely important. I am not doing my job right if I don’t get out and see what New Mexico has to offer,” said Price.

Price has been coaching collegiate baseball for six years now, and he feels he knows how to build a winner. As of now, he is recruiting some of the top talents in the state and he feels confident moving forward.

“Me coming in and never really being apart of a losing program, I stepped right in and saw that there needed to be changes and that was more towards culture and higher expectations, but its been exciting and now especially with bringing in some very high talented players that are going to help us compete in this conference,” said Price.