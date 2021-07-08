Enchantment TBT team hold first workout in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment TBT team hit the floor at Bosque High School on Thursday for their first workout as a team. This team will play in Sunday’s UNM Alumni Game, but they will also tip of the TBT on the 17th in Wichita, Kansas. Head Coach and Lobo Basketball legend, Kenny Thomas is excited about the potential of this team.

“It’s going to be interesting because I am actually trying to win, you know what I mean, and one of the biggest things for me is we have to play defense. If you are playing defense you will stay on the floor with me, but these guys are pros and ex-players as well, where they know what it’s going to take to come in here and get the job done,” said Thomas.

It was a good day overall for this team that got in some solid work. “It was good to get everybody in the gym and get a chance to talk and try to build that camaraderie and you know, just listen to old stories and different things, but these guys looked good. They are in shape, they are playing together, it’s amazing to see how they can just jump right back into it and play together and share the ball, make sots. It was pretty good for us,” said Enchantment Assistant Coach Brandon Mason.