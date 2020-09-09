Eloy Medina glad to wear Lobos’ cherry and silver

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West Mesa graduate Eloy Medina was all set to go to junior college at South Valley in Arizona. A phone call from Lobo head basketball coach Paul Weir changed all of that and gave Medina an opportunity that he had hoped would come for a very long time.

“I got a call from coach saying he wants me here,” said Medina. “I’ve been working all my life to get that. I’ve been wanting to play for the Lobos for a while, so I’m glad I get to be here now.”

The hot shooting guard has walked on with the Lobos. Weir has nothing but praise when describing Medina.

“Eloy is a talented young man with a tremendous passion for being a Lobo,” Weir said. “His shooting ability stands out but his character and reputation are impeccable. We are ecstatic to have him join the fold.”

Medina averaged 20.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Record heat turns to record cold, snow for some

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss