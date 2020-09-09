Eloy Medina glad to wear Lobos’ cherry and silver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West Mesa graduate Eloy Medina was all set to go to junior college at South Valley in Arizona. A phone call from Lobo head basketball coach Paul Weir changed all of that and gave Medina an opportunity that he had hoped would come for a very long time.

“I got a call from coach saying he wants me here,” said Medina. “I’ve been working all my life to get that. I’ve been wanting to play for the Lobos for a while, so I’m glad I get to be here now.”

The hot shooting guard has walked on with the Lobos. Weir has nothing but praise when describing Medina.

“Eloy is a talented young man with a tremendous passion for being a Lobo,” Weir said. “His shooting ability stands out but his character and reputation are impeccable. We are ecstatic to have him join the fold.”

Medina averaged 20.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs last year.