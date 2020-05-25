Elijah Lilly wants to impact Lobo football by returning punts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elijah Lilly has one final season left in his Lobo football career. The speedy receiver wants to win some games and believes he can help the team by adding punt return to his duties.

“That’s really been my focus now because I know like, in the past we haven’t really had like too many like great punt returners outside Marcus,” said Lilly. “Just the field position, winning the game with field position is big. I feel like just being out there on punt return I will be able to flip the field for us and to put our offense in a great position to score or even like if we’re backed up I feel like just getting my chance to return a punt will really help us out, be able to change the momentum of the game.”

Lilly started his Lobo career as a kick returner. He had 521 return yards as a freshman. A player who is true to his word when he says he will do what it takes to help the team win, Lilly even played defensive back for a little while in his Lobo career. He hopes to have a great impact as a receiver and punt returner in the upcoming season and believes his work in track and field will help in football.

“Track really helped a lot as far as me being flexible,” said Lilly. “I’m really not too flexible. I’m stiff. Just going out there and doing track practice and doing the track workouts really helped me open up, like loosen up. So, I feel like transitioning to football, that’s going to be something big.”

