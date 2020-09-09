Elijah Lilly leaving Lobo football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico speedy wide receiver and return man Elijah Lilly has decided to transfer. The Lobo redshirt senior said it was a hard decision after a lot of hard thinking and prayer.

Lilly announced his decision to leave on his Twitter page where he thanked teammates, coaches, and fans for believing in him in New Mexico. Lilly was mostly known for his ability to take one to the house. As a sophomore, he had a 100-yard kickoff return at Texas A&M and averaged over 23 yards per return that season.

As a junior Lilly led the University of New Mexico with 14 kickoff returns for an average of 17.6 yards per return. He also tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns. Lilly got a medical hardship in what would have been his senior season in 2019. After time in only three games, he elected to have surgery to repair a damaged shoulder. Lilly said he is excited to see what the future might bring but did not announce what his next move would be.