Eldorado freshman receiving Division I interest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A freshman might be the best high school basketball player in the state. She has multiple 30 point games and double-doubles this season and is already receiving Division I offers.

Eldorado guard, Bella Hines, is posting stats this season nothing short of impressive. The freshman is averaging over 20 points a game, and already has three 30+ point performances (in only eight games) against Highland, Manzano and Cibola. She has also recorded double-doubles multiple times this season, including ten rebounds against the Monarchs and 11 steals against the Cougars. “You get a kid with that kind of talent, and you can correct her, you can compliment her, you can constructively criticize her, and everything is always the same,” said Eldorado Head Coach Leroy Barela. “She accepts it with equal value with all points of what we’re trying to do, so it’s easy to coach a kid like that.”

Hines began playing basketball in the fourth grade but says she started taking it seriously two years later while deciding to pursue basketball collegiately and for the rest of her life. She isn’t going to graduate high school until 2025 but that goal she set is starting to come to fruition, as UNM is offering Hines a spot with the Lobos in the future. “That’s been really cool, getting an offer from my hometown,” said Hines. “It’s really cool, definitely a dream come true.”

While it’s fun for Hines to think about her future, she remains committed to her Eagles squad and has lofty aspirations for the rest of her high school career. “I want to be the leading scorer in the state. I want to beat out everybody. I definitely want to be the best player to come out of New Mexico,” Hines said.