ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Soccer won their first game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday. They beat CSU-Bakersfield 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at the UNM Soccer Complex. Senior stand out, Jadyn Edwards got UNM going in the 1st half, and she did so in a big way, as she netted three goals to make it 3-0 at the break.

UNM is now 1-1 on the season and will move on to play at Texas Tech on Thursday at 6pm.