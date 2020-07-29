Eastern, Western New Mexico Universities to postpone fall sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern and Western New Mexico Universities will postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eastern New Mexico will not have athletic practices, competitions or organized activities this fall.

Athletic competitions may occur in the spring. Western New Mexico said in a press release football and volleyball would be postponed until spring and that cross country and other sports would go on as normal. Mustangs Athletic Director Scott Nobel also said in the same press release:

“We have an obligation to our university, community and the state of New Mexico to do our part in keeping everyone safe during these unprecedented times.”