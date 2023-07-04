ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Little League All-Star season is in full swing, and teams from around the state are wrapping up district tournaments. With a district championship, teams advance to the state tournament.

The latest team to punch a ticket to state is the Eastdale Majors as District 8 Champions. The age group of 11-12-year-olds is arguably the most important for the kids, as advancing past the state tournament gives them a shot at the Little League world series.

Eastdale is no stranger to All-Star success as the league has had multiple representatives win the state tournament in past years. This season the team has rallied together to represent New Mexico at the southwest regional in Waco, Texas, as they are playing for one of their former coaches, Trevor Flint.

Coach Flint was a coach on the 2022 Eastdale team and passed away in May due to a heart attack. The team dons an embroidered TF on the back of their hats and is playing with Coach Flint on their minds and in their hearts.

“One of the things that honestly stands out to me about this team is they’re all playing for each other,” said manager Jim Breckenridge. “We don’t have any kids that are really selfish about ‘me.’ They’re more about ‘we.’ That’s kind of the magic sauce for these kids this year. They’re really playing for each other. They want to be there, they want to play for each other and do their best.”

The state tournament will take place from July 14-19 at Enchantment Little League in Los Lunas.