ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Senior League All-Star team from East Mountain Little League is headed to the Southwest Regional in Texas next week after they won the Little Leagues first-ever Senior League State Championship.

They beat Petroglyph Little League in the State Championship and will now play Colorado in the Southwest Regional. This team is raising money to help fund this trip to Texas.

To help the team by donating to their GoFundMe, click here.