LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Dylan Chavez’s time as a New Mexico State Aggie only lasted four and a half months. The talented guard from Albuquerque announced he de-committed from the program and is reopening his recruitment.

Chavez, a student at La Cueva, has played for ABC Prep and made a name for himself as an elite guard within the prep basketball circuit. This season, 6’6″ Chavez averaged 14.8 points per game and was selected as a Grind Session all-star.

Chavez said in his social media announcement that the decision was made after a thoughtful process and discussions with his family. NMSU’s 2022 season was canceled due to hazing allegations, and there has since been a coaching change.