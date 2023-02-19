ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dylan Chavez verbally committed to play basketball at New Mexico State University in November. The 6’6” shooting guard and junior of La Cueva High School had planned on graduating early and then redshirting with the team next season.

“I put a lot of thought into this. You know, I really believe in the coaching staff. I really believe in Coach Heiar and all of the assistant coaches. Coach Brandon Mason has been guiding me through all of this and all my family has put a lot of thought into this, and I plan on redshirting next year and graduating early. I am just really excited to get down there and go to work”, said Dylan Chavez to KRQE Sports in November of 2022.

The NMSU Men’s Basketball program is now under some scrutiny, though, with hazing allegations ending their season this year and the firing of Head Coach Greg Heiar. Chavez said he is still committed to NMSU, but he is also receiving other college offers.

“Yes, so I am still committed, I am just kind of letting things settle. My family and I are still just waiting to make a decision, but I have received college offers since the whole thing has happened. You know, there are definitely some other options out there, but we are still with New Mexico State right now”, said Chavez.

Chavez received seven Division I offers prior to committing to play at NMSU in November.