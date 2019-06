ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Duke City Gladiators took out Salina Liberty on Saturday night in front of over 4,000 fans at Tingley Coliseum, 43-26. It wasn’t the best start for DC though, as they had a few turnovers and only led 9-6 at the half.

The Gladiators would finish strong and after this win, have home-field advantage through the playoffs. DC will kick off their playoffs next on Saturday at 6:05 pm.