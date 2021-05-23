Duke City Gladiators win in overtime, 63-55 in their IFL Season Opener

DC Gladiators Coach Martino Theus is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators made their Indoor Football League debut on Saturday on the road. The Gladiators played the Iowa Barnstormers and Duke City would make a big statement in their IFL opener.

This game went into overtime tied at 55 but in OT, Nate Davis would link up with Dello Davis for the go-ahead touchdown. The Gladiators would hold off Iowa to win 63-55. This is a great start in their new league as Duke City now gears up for their home opener on Sunday, May 3oth at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

