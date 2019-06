It’s easy to say that the Duke City Gladiators are happy to be home, as after a tough road stretch the team returned home on Saturday and defeated the Texas Savages 123-6. DC was supposed to play the Revolution on Saturday but made a late change to play the Savages.

It was a big win for the Gladiators, and they will now move to host the Amarillo Venom next Saturday, that game will start up at 6:05 p.m.