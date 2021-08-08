Duke City Gladiators win big at home on Sunday, 71-11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators bounced back from a loss last week in a big way on Sunday at home, as they took out the Northern Arizona Wranglers 71-11. The Gladiators are now 6-6 on the season after this big win and are looking to solidify a solid spot in the IFL playoffs.

There are only two games remaining in the regular season for the Gladiators and up first they will play the Tucson Sugar Skulls at their place on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

