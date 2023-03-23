ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are returning to the gridiron. Set to begin a third season in the Indoor Football League (IFL), the team has a tough first test by playing the defending champion Northern Arizona Wranglers.

DCG is coming off a season with a first-round playoff exit, but also coming back stronger as quarterback Nate Davis returns from an ACL tear that sidelined him last year. Davis said he’s ready to get his team back to championship form.

“I am definitely 100%, and yes, you know, it’s just that hunger that I want because this is my life,” he said. “It’s championship or bust, and if that is not your mindset, then you shouldn’t be on our team. Everybody is buying into what we got going on, and that’s why I am excited to see what we got going this year.”

The Gladiators and Wranglers kick off from Flagstaff on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The team’s first home game will be on April 1 against the Frisco Fighters.